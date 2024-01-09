Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 1,190,623 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $475.39 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $518.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

