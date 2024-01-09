Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

