Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

