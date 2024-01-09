Keel Point LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.16 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.