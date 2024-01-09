Keel Point LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $291.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

