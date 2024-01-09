Keel Point LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,284,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,617 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSM opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

