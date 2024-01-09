Keel Point LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWM stock opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.