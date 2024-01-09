KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.