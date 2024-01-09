Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 71,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.