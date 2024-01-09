Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 74,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.