Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

