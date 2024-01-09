Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 857.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

