Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 19,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 202,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

