Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

