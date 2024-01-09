Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $145,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

