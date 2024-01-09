Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of TDG stock opened at $997.18 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $645.06 and a twelve month high of $1,018.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $967.99 and its 200 day moving average is $903.73.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
