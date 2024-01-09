Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $272.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.74 and a 52-week high of $279.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,152 shares of company stock valued at $31,838,238. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

