Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

