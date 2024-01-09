Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orange by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Bank of America raised Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Orange Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.