Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

