Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $95,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.8 %

HES stock opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.76.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.