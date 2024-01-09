Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.