Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

AVUS stock opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

