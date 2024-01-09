LINK (LN) Price Hits $27.39 on Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, LINK has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $27.39 or 0.00058603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $205.38 million and $4.10 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,499,106 coins. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

