Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.86

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Lion Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.13.
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $714.32 million during the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.64%.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
