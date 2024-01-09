Loop Industries (LOOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 6,151.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loop Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 117.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 223,327 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

