Loop Industries (LOOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 6,151.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loop Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Loop Industries Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
