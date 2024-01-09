Loop Industries (LOOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 6,151.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loop Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.47. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

