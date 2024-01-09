Loop Industries (LOOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 6,151.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loop Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LOOP stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.47. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.48.
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
