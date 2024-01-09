Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 155,111 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Imperial Oil worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

