Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.69% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $30,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 220,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after acquiring an additional 359,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

