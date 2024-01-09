Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $26,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 192.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 700,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

