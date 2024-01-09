Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $28.02 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $28,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.95. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

