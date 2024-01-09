Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $28.22 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,202 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.50% of BRP worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

BRP Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

