Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 563,964 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of Crescent Point Energy worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after acquiring an additional 268,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $84,487,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after acquiring an additional 305,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,889,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 239,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CPG shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.97%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

