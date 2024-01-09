Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,143 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Vistra worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 767.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 270,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,875 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 483,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VST opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Vistra



Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

