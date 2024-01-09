Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 977,571 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 977,571 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Carter’s worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.