Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 158 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

