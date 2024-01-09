Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

MRK opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.