Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MANU stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 69,461 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

