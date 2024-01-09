Manchester United (MANU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manchester United by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

