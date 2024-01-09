Manchester United (MANU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manchester United Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
