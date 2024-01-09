Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

CVX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.