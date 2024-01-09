Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,845,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.