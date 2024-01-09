McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

NYSE:MKC opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.