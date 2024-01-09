Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.34.

NASDAQ META opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $127.15 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.51 and its 200 day moving average is $313.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

