MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after buying an additional 1,369,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.