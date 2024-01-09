Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.