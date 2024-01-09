Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $61.73 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $61,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 228.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.65%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.