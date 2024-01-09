Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $64.22 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $64,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $378.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

