Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.57% of IDEX worth $89,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.61.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

