MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £196.40 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £196.40 ($250.35).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Stefan Allanson purchased 45 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £201.15 ($256.41).

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 486 ($6.20) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538 ($6.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 454.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of £283.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 518 ($6.60) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, September 15th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

