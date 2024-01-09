Monument Capital Management Has $1.70 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.39.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $347.93 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.79 and a 200 day moving average of $316.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

